Great River Economic Development Foundation is preparing for MakerFest

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - MakerFest will bring in around 300 students to Quincy, on Oct. 20, to learn about career opportunities in the Tri-States.

There will be 10 schools in the Tri-States coming to the Oakley Lindsay Center to learn more about 20 local companies.

This gives these students an opportunity to see what Tri-State businesses and organizations have to offer.

“I think the biggest benefit to having MakerFest is introducing students to the different companies we have in the area, introducing them to the different career paths the companies offer,” GREDF Director of Workforce Development Angela Caldwell said.

Along with seeing different companies and organizations, some students will participate in a STEAM competition, where they have to make a paper roller coaster.

MakerFest starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1:30 p.m.

Caldwell is hoping to eventually make MakerFest a daylong event.

