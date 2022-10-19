Hannibal City Council creates new committee to look into city towing regulations

Hannibal City Council
Hannibal City Council(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There was a heated, lengthy discussion at Hannibal City Council’s meeting on Monday about whether or not current towing regulations are fair.

Scott Gollaher from Scott’s Minor Collision and Towing said the city is not following the towing rotation and that Heartland Auto and Towing, where Mayor James Hark works, frequently gets called when it’s not their turn.

“If there’s an emergency, why are we shutting Robert’s garage down if he’s 8 minutes up highway 61?” said Gollaher. “I’ll tell you why. Because some time ago there was gatekeepers at the police station.”

Jason Krigbaum with Heartland Auto and Towing disputed those claims, adding that towing companies should have a location within city limits to be included in the rotation.

“Does the mayor work for me? Yes he does. Does he sustain from everything to do with my business including concerts? Yes. Does he have anything to do with vehicles coming to be repaired with me or an officer on the side of the road? Apparently he seems to think so,” Krigbaum said.

Some towing companies want Mayor Hark and Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson to abstain from voting on towing-related issues due to their personal connections. Dobson is the chief of the volunteer fire department.

Hark told the owners that he abstains from voting on issues that involve towing companies.

The city council voted to create a committee to discuss who should be in charge of the rotation because the 911 dispatch center will no longer oversee it come January.

