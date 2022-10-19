Much warmer temperatures are headed our way

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have another freezing morning on our hands as temperatures are in the 20s. Some locations are dealing with wind chill values in the teens again. The upper-level low pressure system that has been giving us northwesterly winds has moved little since yesterday. Therefore, our winds continue to come out the northwest allowing for this very cold morning. The upper-level low will begin to slowly move eastward through the day today and tomorrow. This will allow our winds to shift to the west. In return, this will end the cooler air being transported into the area. Daytime highs will be a few degrees warmer. The northern tier will be in the upper 40s while the rest of the Tri-States sit closer to 50°. We will have ample sunshine through the morning and early afternoon. However, later in the afternoon and evening a bit more clouds will move into the area. For tonight, we will have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will still be very chilly, but not as cold as we will be in the 30s.

A significant warming trend will take place starting tomorrow through the weekend. As winds shift again to the south/southwest, warmer air will start being transported into the region. Daytime highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 60s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Tomorrow will shape up mostly sunny, with just some thin upper-levels passing through.

