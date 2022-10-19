New housing development coming to Hannibal, aims to help workforce recruiting

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A new development in Hannibal hopes to address a housing shortage and recruitment issues for local employers.

Hannibal Regional Medical Group is one of the largest employers in Hannibal. Vice President of Human Resources Susan Wathen said in order to recruit new employees, they need a place to live, especially if they are not ready to purchase a home.

“Often we will have that question about nice rentals in Hannibal. That’s been pretty limited in the past,” Wathen said.

The Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council said there is a lack of workforce housing in the city, which is something they have wanted to fix since 2019.

“It is causing issues of recruitment for many of our employers and so we have been looking for options to help fill that and so we contacted the Koontz’s back in 2019,” said Executive Director Corey Mehaffy.

Koontz Properties broke ground Monday on a new multi-family development, Vista Way Apartments, near the intersection of Stardust and Munger. The multi-family development will include 52 units. They will have two bedrooms, one bathroom and a one-car garage.

Mehaffy said without apartments like the ones being built, people looking to work in Hannibal often move to other communities.

“What typically happens is they’ll put the kids in school, they will find a doctor, they will find a church and they won’t come back,” Mehaffy said. “And so that is not necessarily a positive thing for the community.”

Wathen said that’s what the medical group is seeing.

She hopes the new development will help boost their recruiting.

“I think it will help for sure, not just Hannibal Regional but some of the other large employers in the area,” Wathen said.

Mehaffy said the development will take multiple years to finish. He is not sure when it will be done.

Koontz Properties is not getting any incentives from the city to do the project.

