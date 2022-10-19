New Macomb Middle School now slated for completion in February

MACOMB (WGEM) - When construction on the new Macomb Middle School began in March, 2021, Superintendent Patrick Twomey was hopeful for a completion date before the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

After facing supply chain setbacks, the new timeline estimated a completion in December. However, the amount of time it took to receive roofing materials that have now come in, have pushed back the new completion date to February, 2023.

Twomey said because crews had to wait so long for certain materials, they’re now having to play catch-up.

“The initial roofing issue put us behind six months, so the idea of having it [the building] available by Christmas time was always based on an accelerated construction time frame,” Twomey said.

Twomey also said rain in the early fall is also to blame for not being able to pour concrete.

While Twomey anticipates the building being ready-for-use in February, but decided to wait on moving students and staff in until the 2023-2024 school year.

“We will take our time between the end of February and the end of the school year of getting everything moved in,” Twomey added. “We’ll have a grand opening sometime during the summer of 2023.”

As of now, Twomey said construction crews have everything they need to complete the project.

The project is costing the district $17.5 million and is being paid for by McDonough County’s school facilities 1% sales tax.

Autoplay Caption

Related stories:

Macomb school officials hopeful for partial winter break move-in to new middle school building

Macomb Middle School construction continues despite setbacks

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.