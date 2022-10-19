QHS students get hands-on education by building a house

QHS students work on a home, teaching them life skills.
QHS students work on a home, teaching them life skills.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - QHS students are getting real world job experience while remodeling a home.

QHS has a vocational technical class that teaches students how to build a home.

They started working on this house before the COVID-19 pandemic and recently we’re able to continue their work on the home once again.

“It’s pretty important to start out young,” said QHS Building Trades Teacher Dave Bellis. “They get a taste of it and if they don’t like certain aspect of the construction industry, they can go into plumbing or roofing or any other aspect of the construction field. It’s gets them hands-on.”

There are 35 students that help in remolding this house.

They’re learning things like installing fixtures, framing, and fixing appliances.

Students working on this house said this project is teaching them how they can fix a house of their own one day.

““It helps us in the future if we want to work on our homes, like if the toilet or something is messed up, we can take that apart and do it ourselves,” said QHS junior Damarquis Walker.

ADM donated this lot to QHS, making this hands-on learning opportunity possible.

Bellis is expecting the home to be finished by the first of the year.

It will then be auctioned off and the money will fund the next home they fix up.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd C. Haynes Jr.
Sixth person arrested following Hannibal assault
ghosting problem for employers
Local employers seeing more applicants, employees ‘ghosting’
Deakon Schuette
Schuette gets his kicks pulling double duty for QND soccer, football teams
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
taste of palmyra
Taste of Palmyra event brings community together for food and fun

Latest News

MakerFest will bring in around 300 students to Quincy to learn about career opportunities in...
Great River Economic Development Foundation is preparing for MakerFest
The project cost the district $17.5 million and is being paid for by the McDonough County 1%...
New Macomb Middle School now slated for completion in February
New Macomb Middle School now slated for completion in February
New Macomb Middle School now slated for completion in February
FILE - Road closure
Road closure on North 30th Street