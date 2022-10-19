QJHS Young Man Initiative program to boost graduation rates

QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois State Board of Education stats show graduation rates for Quincy High School are declining.

According to the Board of Education, the 2021 reports show only 77.9% of students graduated, compared to the 86.8% average of Illinois state.

Now, there is a push in the Quincy Public School District to boost graduation rates and improve student behavior.

Quincy Senior High - Graduation Rate

The percentage of graduating QHS students who entered 9th grade for the first time four, five or six years prior to the year being reported. (Data from Illinois State Board of Education)

Quincy Junior High School staff said they’re trying to tackle graduation rates before students even get to high school, by meeting weekly and setting goals students can achieve.

The Young Man Initiative is a program offered to African American male students at Quincy Junior High School to help them set goals, expose them to professional career options, build communication skills and encourage them to reflect.

“I see from last year to this year, just the growth overall, but more specifically, he does care more about his grades,” parent Brittney Thrower said.

“We get to do planners. So we talk about our grades and how we can exceed them,” QJHS seventh grader Jahki Castleman said.

Thrower has two sons in the program.

“My sixth grader came home a couple of weeks ago and I just kind of checked his pulse on it like, ‘Hey, what do you guys do with Christ’s group?’ And he was like... eyes lit up,” Thrower said.

Thrower’s son, Jahki said the program has given him tools he can apply in class.

“So like if I argue with a teacher, he would like try and come and stop me from just escalating the situation, and like getting my grades up and talking to teachers about different things,” said Castleman.

Quincy Senior High Dropout Rate

This graph shows the percentage of QHS students who are removed from the local enrollment roster before the end of a school (Illinois State Board of Education)

“I do know that we have a lot of work to do when it comes to all of our minority students,” Student Support and Family Liaison Christopher Turner said.

Turner said this is just the beginning. The program took off at the end of last school year and it’s already seen success in state test scores, attendance and classroom behavior.

“I had one student who went from one of the lower percentiles of MAP testing, and he raised his MAP score by 25 points just in a semester,” Turner said.

He said other students who have a tendency to skip school, have made it to every class for weeks at a time, with accountability from other peers in the group.

“When you try to control behavior, without connection, it doesn’t work,” said Turner. “But when you are able to influence behavior with that connection...there’s someone else in here that’s going to hold him accountable, but also give him a little extra encouragement, you know, when needed, that alone kind of gives me an extra peace of mind as a parent.”

Quincy Junior High - Chronic Absenteeism

This graph shows the percentage of QJHS students who miss 10% percent or more of school days per year either with or without a valid excuse. (Illinois State Board of Education)

Turner said right now there are 43 students in the program.

He said it’s voluntary and students are chosen based on state testing and dean and counselor recommendations, but parents can also put in requests.

Turner said there are incentives fully funded by local organizations that they can earn by reaching their goals, like free haircuts, gift cards to local restaurants and field trips.

