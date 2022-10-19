Quincy Police Department gets traffic safety grant

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department has new money to help keep your family safe while you’re out on the roads.

The city announced Thursday they had gotten a Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program or STEP grant worth $48,000. Officers said the money will go towards educational campaigns and putting extra officers on the roads during busy times of year.

Detective Gabriel Vanderbol said more money for overtime means they can have more officers on the roads during holidays seasons, when there’s a lot of traffic on the road and a lack of officers able to fill the need.

“It’s hard for officers, doing their normal shift, to work the traffic safety type functions, like speed and seatbelt enforcement,” he said. “This traffic safety grant with the state gives us allows us to spend the extra time that is needed for traffic safety.”

Vanderbol said holidays aren’t the only times they need more officers to conduct enforcement operations. He said they’re needed during harvest season when combines and trucks are out and about.

Vanderbol said in addition to make sure people are obeying the speed limit, they can also crack down on impaired or distracted drivers.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy chief Sam Smith said while they did not get a STEP grant, they apply for similar grants. He said he knows the money can go a long way towards keeping people safe and educated about safe driving practices.

“Everybody thinks that handsfree means that they can hold their phone and talk,” he said. “Handsfree means your hands are on the wheel of your car, not holding a phone, and then it’s the same thing as holding it up to your head, which for some reason people still don’t understand the concept.”

The STEP grant is funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.