QUINCY (WGEM) - Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, North 30th Street will be closed from Elm Street to College Street.

The road will be reopened at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

This section of the road is closed to replace a bad section of the street.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route to travel during this time.

