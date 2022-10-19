Scotland County Hospital installs new portable x-ray machines

Scotland County Hospital & Clinics
Scotland County Hospital & Clinics(WGEM)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Scotland County Hospital officials announded Wednesday the hospital has received new X-Ray machines.

According to the hospital, the new mobile X-Ray unit was purchased with money from the American Rescue Plan ACT (ARPA) funds with the help of the Scotland County Commissioners. The new Canon brand portable X-Ray machine replaced the old one manufactured in 2004.

The new Canon brand portable X-Ray machine can help eliminate transporting patients within the hospital and limit their movements. In situations involving critically ill or injured patients, transporting them for chest, skeletal or abdominal X-Rays to the Radiology Department could lead to more complications.

Additionally, the ability to do imaging at the patient’s bedside can limit the spread of diseases like COVID-19. The portable unit is primarily used in the Emergency Department and Medical/Surgical Floor. Occasionally it goes over to the Operating Room.

Portable x-ray machine.
Portable x-ray machine.(Scotland County Hospital)

“This new machine is really great,” said Mike Smith, RT(R), X-Ray Tech at Scotland County Hospital. “It maneuvers so much easier than our old machine. It’s just more user-friendly than our other machine.”

In addition to the new portable machine, the Imaging Center at Scotland County Hospital also installed a new room-based X-Ray machine. This room was renovated to accommodate the new machine and accompanying technology. The new machine offers extensive flexibility that the old machine and room did not.

The new X-Ray table has an elevating float-top table to serve the needs of patients of all sizes and mobility. The new room-based unit is on a lease agreement with Canon.

“Any opportunity that we have to increase the quality of care that we provide is one that we take. Both of our new X-Ray machines improve the quality of care to the patients and increase the efficiency and comfort of our staff conducting the X-Rays. “ said Deanna Rowland, RT(R)(M)(CT), Radiology Supervisor. “The new ability to raise and lower the table, as well as float the table from side to side, with a foot lever, is a real improvement to our old X-Ray table.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd C. Haynes Jr.
Sixth person arrested following Hannibal assault
ghosting problem for employers
Local employers seeing more applicants, employees ‘ghosting’
Deakon Schuette
Schuette gets his kicks pulling double duty for QND soccer, football teams
taste of palmyra
Taste of Palmyra event brings community together for food and fun
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack

Latest News

Hannibal Volleyball Team Rolls Past Mexico 3-0 At Korf Memorial Gym On Sr. Night
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Oct. 17) Hannibal Lady Pirates Volleyball Team Plays Host To Mexico
Hannibal City Council
Hannibal City Council creates new committee to look into city towing regulations
Quincy Police Department receives grant for traffic safety
Quincy Police Department gets traffic safety grant
Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey participate in a gubernatorial debate at the WGN...
Pritzker vs. Bailey Round 2: Battle Royale in “Pritzkerville”