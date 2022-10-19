Scotland County Hospital installs new portable x-ray machines

SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Scotland County Hospital officials announded Wednesday the hospital has received new X-Ray machines.

According to the hospital, the new mobile X-Ray unit was purchased with money from the American Rescue Plan ACT (ARPA) funds with the help of the Scotland County Commissioners. The new Canon brand portable X-Ray machine replaced the old one manufactured in 2004.

The new Canon brand portable X-Ray machine can help eliminate transporting patients within the hospital and limit their movements. In situations involving critically ill or injured patients, transporting them for chest, skeletal or abdominal X-Rays to the Radiology Department could lead to more complications.

Additionally, the ability to do imaging at the patient’s bedside can limit the spread of diseases like COVID-19. The portable unit is primarily used in the Emergency Department and Medical/Surgical Floor. Occasionally it goes over to the Operating Room.

Portable x-ray machine. (Scotland County Hospital)

“This new machine is really great,” said Mike Smith, RT(R), X-Ray Tech at Scotland County Hospital. “It maneuvers so much easier than our old machine. It’s just more user-friendly than our other machine.”

In addition to the new portable machine, the Imaging Center at Scotland County Hospital also installed a new room-based X-Ray machine. This room was renovated to accommodate the new machine and accompanying technology. The new machine offers extensive flexibility that the old machine and room did not.

The new X-Ray table has an elevating float-top table to serve the needs of patients of all sizes and mobility. The new room-based unit is on a lease agreement with Canon.

“Any opportunity that we have to increase the quality of care that we provide is one that we take. Both of our new X-Ray machines improve the quality of care to the patients and increase the efficiency and comfort of our staff conducting the X-Rays. “ said Deanna Rowland, RT(R)(M)(CT), Radiology Supervisor. “The new ability to raise and lower the table, as well as float the table from side to side, with a foot lever, is a real improvement to our old X-Ray table.”

