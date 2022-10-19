Two Rivers Regional Council creates new position to focus on housing needs

QUINCY (WGEM) - Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials announced Wednesday the creation of a Housing Coordinator position to focus on housing needs in the community.

The organization also announced the appointment of Elaine Davis to the position.

Elaine Davis (Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials)

Officials stated Davis would work in the Community Development Department with the organization and focus on solutions for those in need of assistance with housing.

Officials added the position was created in response to the housing issues and needs in the organization’s service area.

According to Two Rivers, Davis has been with the organization for over 40 years. Officials stated Davis has been spearheading efforts for affordable, safe, sustainable housing for the organization and Quincy for twenty years, while also serving as a Case Manager in the Workforce Development Department.

Elaine said her immediate focus will include rental and mortgage assistance, safe and affordable housing, improving the housing stock, and homeowner counseling. She is excited about projects like the Two Rivers Land Bank Authority.

