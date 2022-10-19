Warm-up in the works

Temps will be about 10 degrees above normal this weekend
Temps will be about 10 degrees above normal this weekend(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The warm-up will be in full swing by Friday. We do make a short pitstop on Thursday with temperatures topping out right about normal for this time of year in the mid-60s. You will notice on Friday the wind beginning to pick up and becoming a bit on the gusty side. The wind gust will continue to increase in intensity through the weekend. While temperatures are going to be on the warm side both Saturday and Sunday in the mid to upper 70s possibly near 80 it will be very breezy with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. We are still watching the potential for an approaching cold front to develop and impact the area Sunday night with showers and thunderstorms. One scenario brings in the storms late at night as they are losing their punch from the heat of the day. Another scenario brings the storms in on Monday starting on the weak side and increasing in intensity late Monday as the line of storms exits the eastern edge of the Tri-States. This forecast is coming into focus we should have a really good handle on the timing of any storms by Friday so you will know well in advance of Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd C. Haynes Jr.
Sixth person arrested following Hannibal assault
ghosting problem for employers
Local employers seeing more applicants, employees ‘ghosting’
Deakon Schuette
Schuette gets his kicks pulling double duty for QND soccer, football teams
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
taste of palmyra
Taste of Palmyra event brings community together for food and fun

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
After some morning and afternoon sunshine, a bit more clouds will arrive late afternoon into...
Much warmer temperatures are headed our way
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
WEATHER ALERT temps well below normal
WEATHER ALERT - Cold temps again