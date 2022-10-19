Warm-up in the works

QUINCY (WGEM) - The warm-up will be in full swing by Friday. We do make a short pitstop on Thursday with temperatures topping out right about normal for this time of year in the mid-60s. You will notice on Friday the wind beginning to pick up and becoming a bit on the gusty side. The wind gust will continue to increase in intensity through the weekend. While temperatures are going to be on the warm side both Saturday and Sunday in the mid to upper 70s possibly near 80 it will be very breezy with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. We are still watching the potential for an approaching cold front to develop and impact the area Sunday night with showers and thunderstorms. One scenario brings in the storms late at night as they are losing their punch from the heat of the day. Another scenario brings the storms in on Monday starting on the weak side and increasing in intensity late Monday as the line of storms exits the eastern edge of the Tri-States. This forecast is coming into focus we should have a really good handle on the timing of any storms by Friday so you will know well in advance of Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.