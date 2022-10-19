WIU ‘Paints the Paws’ during homecoming week

MACOMB (WGEM) - For the first time since 2019, homecoming at Western Illinois University has returned to it’s regular form.

That includes a number of student events, including Wednesday’s Paint the Paws in which over 200 paws were painted along University Drive and Western Ave.

For many students, this is the first time homecoming has been celebrated to it’s full potential.

”It feels great to actually celebrate and to see the heart of traditions here,” WIU junior and Homecoming Committee Member Destinee Jaquez said. “Being on the homecoming committee has been awesome, too, to help plan out every event.”

Due to COVID-19, there weren’t any homecoming celebrations in 2020. Many festivities returned during the 2021-2022 school year, but Paint the Paws hasn’t been incorporated since 2019.

“Coming here last year we didn’t have Paint the Paws, and there was a football game but not really a tailgate and there wasn’t a variety show,” WIU junior Whitley Cooper said. “It just wasn’t the same experience and this years, it’s been really amazing and really rewarding to be a part of the community.”

Homecoming celebrations continue with an alumni reunion on Friday, a 5K fun run on Saturday followed by and all-alumni breakfast, homecoming parade and football game.

WIU hosts Missouri State at 2 p.m. at Hanson Field.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.