65 vehicles involved in deadly pileup on Oregon highway

Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were...
Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup. At least one person has died.(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – At least one person is dead following a massive pileup of at least 65 vehicles on a highway in Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Linn County were closed for several hours Wednesday due to multiple crashes.

According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes was heavy fog in the area.
According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes was heavy fog in the area.(Oregon State Police)

According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary cause of the crashes is heavy fog in the area.

Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the pileup.

School buses arrived at the scene to help relocate dozens of stranded motorists.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Jones is being held in the Lincoln County Jail, while Alexis Thone is being held in the...
Louisiana, Mo., police chief faces drug charges after apparent overdose death at his home
Todd C. Haynes Jr.
Sixth person arrested following Hannibal assault
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
Deakon Schuette
Schuette gets his kicks pulling double duty for QND soccer, football teams
Hannibal City Council
Hannibal City Council creates new committee to look into city towing regulations

Latest News

Trevonte Willis, 28, is charged with capital murder in the death of 14-month-old Kahari Lofton.
Boyfriend charged with murder in death of girlfriend’s 14-month-old son, police say
Keokuk man sentenced to 19 years on drug and firearm charges
Southeastern Lady Suns Volleyball Team Beats Illini West 2-0 On The Road
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Oct. 18) Illini West Plays Host To Southeastern On The Volleyball Court
Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
British Prime Minister Truss resigns, but political and economic turmoil linger
FILE - An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper participates in artillery training during a field...
Military suicides drop as leaders push new programs