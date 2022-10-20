Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 20th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Ashley Fischer

Ed Walch

Tommy Davis

Jeff Lewis

Rachelle Thomas

Michelle Baucom-Keller

Kiegan Kivett

Travis Cooley

Santina Siemer

Angie Steinkamp

Chuck Geortz

Paul Woodworth

Nora Bowen

Jaini Hamilton

Charlene Jean Westfall

Davette Cheney

Judy Woollen

Owen Kyle Surratt

Debbie Standley

Neil Macomber

Brenda Kindhart

Dawn Horne

Micheal Devon Wester

ANNIVERSARIES

Bill & Terri O’Brien

Ralph & Karen Bradshaw

Andy & Amy Sutcliffe

Kevin & Sherry Barry

Justin & Brittany McDade

Tim & Amy Lay

Bud & Sue Hoener

Danny & Billie Powell

Richard & Marilyn Loos

Jerry & Linda Herren

Terry & Marcia Ayers

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.