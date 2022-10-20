Brother of suspect in slaying of family pleads not guilty

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows Alberto Salgado,...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows Alberto Salgado, who was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. Alberto Salgado is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh.(Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The younger brother of a man charged in the kidnapping and killing of a family in central California pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he helped his brother.

41-year-old Alberto Salgado was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, accessory after the fact, and arson of property.

His older brother, Jesus Salgado, pleaded not guilty last week to kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle in early October.

Alberto Salgado was appointed a public defender by the court.

The Merced County Public Defender’s office didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. Authorities say Jesus Salgado was a former employee of the slain family, and had a longstanding dispute.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Jones is being held in the Lincoln County Jail, while Alexis Thone is being held in the...
Louisiana, Mo., police chief faces drug charges after apparent overdose death at his home
Todd C. Haynes Jr.
Sixth person arrested following Hannibal assault
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
Deakon Schuette
Schuette gets his kicks pulling double duty for QND soccer, football teams
Hannibal City Council
Hannibal City Council creates new committee to look into city towing regulations

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
The state still has yet to rest its case in the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of...
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha...
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
PETA conducted a five-day rescue mission involving 65 animals of 30 species from the Tri-State...
PETA saves 65 neglected animals from roadside zoo
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win