Chariton Valley starting to expand broadband in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, MO. (WGEM) - After years of trying to expand broadband in Shelby County, they’re finally starting the process for expansion.

Northeast Clarence, in Shelby County, is getting $569,000 from Chariton Valley to install fiber.

“This is going to be very important for our youth, our seniors who use it for medical connections with their doctors,” said Shelby County Commissioner Glenn Eagan.

The city of Clarence is contributing $10,000 of the community’s local funds and Shelby County is investing $37,000 from ARPA funds, to add to the project.

Installing fiber in Clarence will help the businesses in the area.

That has been a source of frustration at the Clarence Care Center, where employees struggled to do their work because of the lack of broadband.

“Everything is web based in nursing,” Clarence Care Center Administrative Assistant Amy Harre said. “If it goes down you have no options for your residence meds, anything else you do on the computer, their vitals, everything that’s in there that you might need, you don’t have an option to get to it if everything is shut down.”

Harre said having the fiber expansion will increase their productivity and help them better provide for residents.

Chariton Valley will begin installing the fiber in Clarence tomorrow.

They’re expecting to have it fully installed by the end of the year.

Eagan is expecting to hear soon whether Shelby County was approved for a larger state grant to further expand broadband.

Eagan said that grant would help bring broadband to all of Shelby County.

