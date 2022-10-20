Early bird pricing ending soon for 10th annual Night to Dream Big gala

QPS Foundation Dream Big
QPS Foundation Dream Big(WGEM)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The early bird ticket sale for the Night to Dream Big gala ends Oct. 24.

Early bird prices for tickets are $65 for individuals or $500 for a table of eight.

After Oct. 24, ticket prices increase to $75 for individuals and $550 for a table of eight.

You can buy your tickets online or by calling the Foundation office at 217-228-7112.

According to QPS Foundation officials, the Night to Dream Big gala is the largest fundraising event in the QPS Foundation’s annual campaign, with a fundraising goal of $200,000.

The gala will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Nov. 4, at the Ambiance in Quincy and will include a cocktail hour, dinner, live and silent auction, cash raffle and musical entertainment.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd C. Haynes Jr.
Sixth person arrested following Hannibal assault
ghosting problem for employers
Local employers seeing more applicants, employees ‘ghosting’
Deakon Schuette
Schuette gets his kicks pulling double duty for QND soccer, football teams
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
taste of palmyra
Taste of Palmyra event brings community together for food and fun

Latest News

WIU ‘Paints the Paws’ during homecoming week
WIU ‘Paints the Paws’ during homecoming week
New Macomb Middle School now slated for completion in February
New Macomb Middle School now slated for completion in February
Hurricane Ian, railroad strike could impact local lumber supply
Hurricane Ian, railroad strike could impact local lumber supply
Great River Economic Development Foundation is preparing for MakerFest
Great River Economic Development Foundation is preparing for MakerFest