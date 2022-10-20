Early bird pricing ending soon for 10th annual Night to Dream Big gala
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The early bird ticket sale for the Night to Dream Big gala ends Oct. 24.
Early bird prices for tickets are $65 for individuals or $500 for a table of eight.
After Oct. 24, ticket prices increase to $75 for individuals and $550 for a table of eight.
You can buy your tickets online or by calling the Foundation office at 217-228-7112.
According to QPS Foundation officials, the Night to Dream Big gala is the largest fundraising event in the QPS Foundation’s annual campaign, with a fundraising goal of $200,000.
The gala will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Nov. 4, at the Ambiance in Quincy and will include a cocktail hour, dinner, live and silent auction, cash raffle and musical entertainment.
