Early bird pricing ending soon for 10th annual Night to Dream Big gala

QUINCY (WGEM) - The early bird ticket sale for the Night to Dream Big gala ends Oct. 24.

Early bird prices for tickets are $65 for individuals or $500 for a table of eight.

After Oct. 24, ticket prices increase to $75 for individuals and $550 for a table of eight.

You can buy your tickets online or by calling the Foundation office at 217-228-7112.

According to QPS Foundation officials, the Night to Dream Big gala is the largest fundraising event in the QPS Foundation’s annual campaign, with a fundraising goal of $200,000.

The gala will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Nov. 4, at the Ambiance in Quincy and will include a cocktail hour, dinner, live and silent auction, cash raffle and musical entertainment.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.