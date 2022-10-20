Police: Georgia man arrested for gun possession on US Capitol grounds

U.S. Capitol Police investigate near the Supreme Court and Capitol after reports of a...
U.S. Capitol Police investigate near the Supreme Court and Capitol after reports of a suspicious vehicle in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday arrested a Georgia man who they say had several guns in his van and claimed to be in Washington to deliver documents to the Supreme Court.

Tony H. Payne, 80, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was arrested on charges of possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing unregistered ammunition, and carrying a pistol without a license. His arrest came after police surrounded his van — which officials said was illegally parked — and shut down several streets around the Capitol and Supreme Court for hours.

Police said Payne’s van came to their attention shortly before 4 p.m. as a “suspicious vehicle” that was illegally parked on Capitol grounds.

Police initially detained Payne and two other people when Payne admitted to having guns in the white van. The other two people were released without charges.

Inside the van, police found two handguns and a shotgun, authorities said.

The people detained by police told investigators they “were here to deliver documents to the U.S. Supreme Court,” police said. Investigators conducted an extensive search of the van after they found “a pipe and containers” inside, but the vehicle was eventually cleared.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd C. Haynes Jr.
Sixth person arrested following Hannibal assault
ghosting problem for employers
Local employers seeing more applicants, employees ‘ghosting’
Deakon Schuette
Schuette gets his kicks pulling double duty for QND soccer, football teams
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
taste of palmyra
Taste of Palmyra event brings community together for food and fun

Latest News

FILE - Google trends listed the top 19 Halloween costumes of 2022.
Google: Top 19 costume searches for Halloween
Great River Economic Development Foundation is preparing for MakerFest
Great River Economic Development Foundation is preparing for MakerFest
Scotland County Hospital installs new portable x-ray machines
Scotland County Hospital installs new portable x-ray machines
QHS students get hands-on education by building a house
QHS students get hands-on education by building a house