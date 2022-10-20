Hannibal Jaycees celebrate 15 years of Warehouse of Nightmares, Halloween parade Saturday

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - It’s spooky season and many people are getting into the Halloween spirit by going to a haunted house.

The Hannibal Jaycees are putting on their 15th season of their warehouse of nightmares.

This year they have new escape rooms, as well as 50 actors ready to scare you in their haunted walk-through.

Vice President of the Hannibal Jaycees Bobi Stevens said the attraction has grown tremendously over the years.

“It actually originated 15 years ago,” she said. “It started as a Jaycee Halloween party by several of our members and then it has just escalated from there into what it is today.”

The Warehouse of Nightmares runs from 7:30 p.m. until midnight, every Friday and Saturday through October.

If haunted houses are not your thing, they are also putting on a Halloween parade this Saturday at 6 p.m.

It runs down Broadway and Main Streets.

