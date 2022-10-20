Hannibal Jaycees celebrate 15 years of Warehouse of Nightmares, Halloween parade Saturday

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - It’s spooky season and many people are getting into the Halloween spirit by going to a haunted house.

The Hannibal Jaycees are putting on their 15th season of their warehouse of nightmares.

This year they have new escape rooms, as well as 50 actors ready to scare you in their haunted walk-through.

Vice President of the Hannibal Jaycees Bobi Stevens said the attraction has grown tremendously over the years.

“It actually originated 15 years ago,” she said. “It started as a Jaycee Halloween party by several of our members and then it has just escalated from there into what it is today.”

The Warehouse of Nightmares runs from 7:30 p.m. until midnight, every Friday and Saturday through October.

If haunted houses are not your thing, they are also putting on a Halloween parade this Saturday at 6 p.m.

It runs down Broadway and Main Streets.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd C. Haynes Jr.
Sixth person arrested following Hannibal assault
William Jones is being held in the Lincoln County Jail, while Alexis Thone is being held in the...
Louisiana, Mo., police chief faces drug charges after apparent overdose death at his home
Deakon Schuette
Schuette gets his kicks pulling double duty for QND soccer, football teams
ghosting problem for employers
Local employers seeing more applicants, employees ‘ghosting’
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack

Latest News

Hannibal Jaycees celebrate 15 years of Warehouse of Nightmares, Halloween parade Saturday
Hannibal Jaycees celebrate 15 years of Warehouse of Nightmares, Halloween parade Saturday
The SAFE-T act is a criminal justice reform. Wednesday night, more than 105 people had the...
Town hall meeting in Adams County addressed SAFE-T Act concerns
Town hall meeting in Adams County addressed SAFE-T Act concerns
Town hall meeting in Adams County addressed SAFE-T Act concerns
eugene field extension
Hannibal School Board discusses calendar extension for Eugene Field Elementary