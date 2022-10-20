Hannibal School Board discusses calendar extension for Eugene Field Elementary

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There was more discussion Wednesday night about possibly extending the 2023-2024 academic year at Eugene Field Elementary school in Hannibal.

The Hannibal School District has spent about two years discussing whether or not to add 30 more days to the academic calendar at Eugene Field.

The extended calendar would add the extra days of learning in June, July, and August.

The district said that student achievement data and mental and behavioral health needs show that many students there are at least one academic year behind their peers at other schools.

More than 50% of students at Eugene Field also use an outside agency for mental and behavioral health services.

Superintendent Susan Johnson said the extension could be beneficial.

“We are really pursuing this for a lot of reasons,” Johnson said. “As I mentioned previously, with the regression that sometimes happens with having some time off in the summer. The other benefits are that it gives the opportunity for kids to be in school, so if they are getting counseling services or other services, we can provide that as long as the parents are wanting that.”

School board members expressed concerns about transportation for students and who will teach over the summer.

Johnson said they are having conversations with staff members at the school about these issues.

Parents of Eugene Field students will get more information about the calendar extension over the next few weeks. Johnson expects the school board to vote on it in November.

Parents of the students can choose to opt in or opt out their child for the extended days. Their decision is due by Nov. 22.

