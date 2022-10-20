Hannibal students participate in national earthquake drill

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The New Madrid Seismic Zone in Southern Illinois and Missouri remains active with several small earthquakes hitting the region within the last month.

Just last year the region saw the largest earthquake in over 30 years, with a magnitude 40 quake.

While the risk of an earthquake occurring in the Tri-States is low, any large earthquake in the New Madrid zone would be felt across much of the Midwest.

That looming potential is part of the reason why students at Hannibal High School participated in the Great Shake Out, a national earthquake drill campaign on Thursday.

Students dropped to the floor and hid under their desks as the drill rang out.

Assistant principal Jacob Greving said having a building full of hundreds and students and staff means that it is always important to be prepared.

“It’s just a safety precaution,” Greving said. “The chance of an earthquake happening through Northeast Missouri are slim but you always need to be prepared for everything.”

Junior Olivia Mears agreed, saying these types of drills are especially important as earthquakes strike with no warning.

“If something immediate happens that we need to be prepared for, we won’t have time to say like this is about to happen, we need to know what to do when it does happen,” said Mears.

According to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, more than 200,000 Missourians registered for the drill.

If you are caught in an earthquake, remember the drop, cover, and hold on technique.

Drop to the floor as quickly as possible

Cover your head and neck with your hands and find something sturdy to seek shelter under (like a table or desk)

Hold on until the earthquake finishes

Always be alert for aftershocks following the initial earthquake.

You can find more earthquake safety tips here.

New Madrid Seismic Zone Missouri 2021 map. The yellow dots are in place for earthquakes with a magnitude of either equal or more than 2.5. (USGS)

Related Links:

The New Madrid Seismic Zone, USGS

Missouri Department of Natural Resources, earthquakes

Related History:

Most severe earthquake in 30 years a ‘wake-up call’ to New Madrid Seismic Zone

M4.0 Missouri Earthquake – November 17, 2021, CUSEC

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.