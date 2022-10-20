High school students learn about manufacturing job opportunities at MakerFest

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s MakerFest is hoping to attract young people to the manufacturing industry after the event held on Thursday.

Officials said roughly 230 Tri-State high school students came to the John Wood Community College Workforce Development Center.

They had the opportunity to get their hands on some manufacturing equipment to help them make career plans in the future.

Ripley Echternkamp, Camp Point Central High School senior, and other students came to the MakerFest events to learn about post-graduate career options.

“I’ve always been very interested in all, like, manufacturing and everything and welding and machines,” said Echternkamp.

She and Joshua Alford, another Camp Point Central High School senior, got a hands-on experience for jobs they could possibly pursue in the future.

“There’s a lot of good jobs that I didn’t realize there’s a lot of openings for,” said Alford. “So there’s always like a good fallback in case, if my career doesn’t fall out.”

The goal of MakerFest is to expose students to available manufacturing jobs in the Tri-State area that they may not have known of before.

John Wood Community College’s Manager of Career Services and Community Outreach Kathleen Rodgers said health and manufacturing are the two biggest job markets in Quincy.

“We just want to encourage our students to stay here in the Quincy area so if they learn those skills they can stay here and they can have you know very good head of household income positions where they’re able to grow in their skill set and benefit our local economy,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers said 12 schools participated in the morning session today, learning skills like welding and truck driving.

Both students said they learned a little more about what they want to do in the future today.

“I’m interested in going toward a two year degree here at John Wood for computer science,” said Alford.

“I’d like to kind of use this as, more like a hobby, like welding and everything, but I would like to be an orthodontist,” said Echternkamp.

Also at the Oakley Lindsay Center, select students were able to participate in a steam competition of building a roller coaster.

