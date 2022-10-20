Judge Amy Lannerd assigned as Fourth District Appellate justice

Amy Lannerd
Amy Lannerd(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Justice Lisa Holder White and the Supreme Court of Illinois announced Thursday that Eighth Circuit Court Judge Amy Lannerd has been assigned as an Appellate Court Justice in the Fourth District.

Judge Lannerd is being assigned to fill the vacancy created by the decision of Justice John W. Turner to not seek retention. The assignment is effective Dec. 5, 2022, through Dec. 2, 2024.

“Judge Lannerd is a bright, hardworking community minded person who is highly respected by her colleagues and the legal community,” Justice Holder White said. “She has extensive experience in the law and has handled a multitude of different types of cases since taking the bench in 2016. Undoubtedly, she will be an excellent addition to the Appellate Court.”

According to the Supreme Court of Illinois, Judge Lannerd was appointed to the bench as a Circuit Judge in the Eighth Circuit in 2016 and she won the election in 2018. Prior to this, she worked in private practice as a partner at Lewis, Longlett & Lannerd, LLC.

“I am humbled to receive this assignment,” Judge Lannerd said. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Justice Holder White and the Illinois Supreme Court for granting me this opportunity. I am honored to be able to serve the citizens of the Fourth District Appellate Court.”

The Fourth District Appellate Court is composed of 41 counties in central and western Illinois: Adams, Boone, Brown, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Ford, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Knox, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macoupin, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, McLean, Menard, Mercer, Morgan, Ogle, Peoria, Pike, Putnam, Rock Island, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Stark, Stephenson, Tazewell, Warren, Whiteside, Winnebago and Woodford.

