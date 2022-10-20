Keokuk man sentenced to 19 years on drug and firearm charges

Published: Oct. 20, 2022
KEOKUK (WGEM) - The Department of Justice reported Thursday that John Herman Soper, age 50 of Keokuk, was sentenced Wednesday to 19 years in prison following his plea to the charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to court documents, on Oct. 30, 2021, law enforcement responded to a reported disturbance related to Soper threatening a person with a firearm. Officers were aware Soper had active arrest warrants and was involved in recent shots-fired incidents. Officers located Soper and searched him and his vehicle. Soper was in possession of a loaded handgun, cash and approximately one-quarter pound of ice methamphetamine. Officers had information from numerous sources that Soper was obtaining pound quantities of ice methamphetamine.

Because of his prior serious drug convictions, Soper qualified as an armed career criminal, and a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence was applied. One of Soper’s prior convictions included a previous federal conviction for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

