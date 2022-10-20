MoDOT starts winter weather skills training

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - While the first snowfall may still be months away, that’s not stopping MoDOT from getting ready.

Crews across the state will be taking part in their Winter Skills Drills Thursday which department officials said will simulate a significant snow forecast for the entire state. They said they will activate their emergency operations centers, deploy maintenance employees to their trucks and test their emergency communications systems.

Maintenance supervisor Ronald Calvin said the training also allows employees to look over their equipment to make sure it’s working properly.

He said it also gives their new hires and their emergency workers a chance to familiarize themselves with the equipment.

Assistant district engineer Kevin James said it’s an important time for them.

“A lot of the snow removal equipment is not used throughout the summer months so whether it’s plows, the spreaders, we want to be sure that we are checking that equipment,” James said. “Sometimes we get an early snow and we want to be ready, sometimes the snow don’t occur until later in December. Regardless we want to be sure that on the first storm, we are ready.”

He said another reason to make sure their crews are well trained is the state-wide critical shortage of qualified plow drivers.

James said despite their best recruiting efforts, the department is about 30 percent below the staffing they need going into the winter which could have an impact on operations.

“If we have to plow multiple shifts consecutively, that’s when we are really gonna see that shortage,” he said. “We are trying to be sure to prioritize our interstates and our major routes first but we will see some longer response times if there’s a statewide storm.”

James said they have been able to attract some more emergency workers so the training is a chance for them to get familiar with the equipment and routes.

MoDOT said they spent more than $53 million on winter operations last year using over 151,000 tons of salt; 2.4 million gallons of salt brine; and 454,000 gallons of beet juice.

