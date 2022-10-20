NUMBERS GAME: QU basketball players tell story behind the digits on the jersey

QUINCY (WGEM) -- There’s an old adage that athletic teams, no matter what the sport, play for the name on the front of the jersey and not the name on the back of the jersey.

Just ask any coach.

But one thing both sides of the jersey have in common is the number.

Numbers are important to game officials, media and fans, but they often carry a deep personal significance to the player wearing the jersey.

As the Quincy University men’s basketball team prepares for its Breakfast With the Hawks meet the team celebration at 8 a.m. Saturday at Pepsi Arena, the 15 members of the 2022-23 squad were asked to tell the story behind the number on their uniform.

0 Paul Zilinskas (junior guard, Oak Lawn):

I chose No. 0 this year for a few reasons. I have worn a different number every year I’ve played basketball. Whether it was middle school, high school, AAU or college, it’s been a new number each year. I only noticed that last year, and decided to keep the tradition going. The other reason is because I wanted to look as cool as Silas Crisler (who was a graduating senior on last year’s team) on the court. He just made 0 look different man! He was a great mentor and helped my mindset tremendously on and off the court and I felt obliged to carry on the torch and legacy of No. 0.

1 Isaiah Foster (freshman guard, Frisco, Texas):

I wear jersey No. 1 because I’ve always worn it ever since I started playing basketball. Since then, I never took it off. This number has grown with me and my family and forever is stuck with me.

3 Orlando Thomas (freshman guard, Rolling Meadows):

When I was a sophomore on the varsity in high school it was the number that was given to me and over the years it became kind of like my identity. Fans started to know me from wearing No. 3 and from that point on I stuck with the number. And one of my favorite players D Wade wore No. 3.

4 Jamaurie Coakley (senior guard, Cambridge, Mass.):

I have been wearing No. 4 since my senior year of high school and I followed up with it through my time at junior college and at QU. One of my favorite high school players who I enjoyed watching wore No. 4 and senior year I decided to try something new since I never had a specific number and I went with 4. I had a great senior year so I decided to keep the number.

5 J.J. Schwepker (junior guard, O’Fallon, Mo.):

The way that I came about wearing No. 5 was because I wore it during my 17U season for Gateway Basketball Club. The previous coaches who recruited me to Quincy saw this and assumed that I might want to wear it again for college. My number all growing up and throughout my four years of high school was always 4. I initially wanted to wear this, but they had already given it Ja, so I figured 5 was close enough to 4 and decided to roll with it and wear it throughout my years of college.

10 Nate Shockey (junior guard, Elmhurst):

I chose No. 10 because I was born on Feb. 10. I used to be No. 13 because that was my Dad’s number when he played, but I wanted to have a number of my own so I chose 10 because it was closest to 13.

11 Zion Richardson (junior guard, Frisco, Texas):

My mom actually introduced me to No. 11 later in high school as I always wore No. 24 because of Kobe Bryant. She said it was two parallel lines pointed up to God. Also, we both believe in and represent the same angel numbers consistently seeing 11:11 on the clock. My mom also started giving birth to me at 11:11 a.m. so the number has consciously been with me my entire life.

12 Lorenzo Cuttini (freshman guard, Genoa, Italy):

I didn’t choose this number and I am not sentimentally attached to it. When I play, I don’t really care about what number I am wearing, I just think about playing.

14 Garrett Greene (redshirt freshman forward, Oak Lawn):

I don’t have a reason for my jersey number. I’m just happy to be able to wear a jersey.

15 Malik Hardmon (senior forward, Chicago):

I picked 15 because it was the number that I have had since my freshman year in college. I wanted to be No. 25 because that was the number that Derrick Rose, my favorite NBA player, wore in high school and the number that I wore in high school. However, that number was taken when I went to Allen Community College so I had to pick another one. I guess it marked a new chapter for me so I picked 15 and I have had it for all my years in college. Now it feels like my number, or at least for right now. Once I go to another level, maybe I’ll pick another number.

20 Adam Price (senior guard, Memphis, Tenn.):

I didn’t originally choose to be No. 20 but it grew on me. No. 20 now symbolizes a change of player. I was No. 10 at my previous school and didn’t have a good year that’s why I look at this season as my “double up” season. My energy, my passion and my hunger to win is two times as much as it was in the past. God’s Plan.

23 Jamil Wilson (freshman forward, Calumet City):

The reason I chose my jersey number is because there is a lot of history behind this number. It’s a legendary number worn by some of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball. I feel like with me having this number I have to put my all into my sport. Hard work and dedication is what’s going to fuel my energy in achieving these goals.

33 Mason Wujek (freshman forward, Frisco, Texas):

So my number was originally 32 because when I made the high school team my dad was my coach so he gave me that number. So as I continued to play basketball, my father was always one of my biggest influences in basketball and it was a way for to say “hey Pops, I remember what you have done for me and I’ll keep that number you gave me until I’m done with my career.” It turned into more of a thank-you for my father. But since QU didn’t have a 32, I had to settle for closest number which is 33.

34 Connor Davis (redshirt freshman, Sycamore):

I didn’t really get any choice in my jersey number. My number in high school was 35 and then it was 44, which wasn’t a choice. When I got here at QU, I was given the No. 34 on my first day and I have been that number ever since. I don’t mind the number too much since it is so close to 35, which might be my favorite basketball number in general. I’ve gotten used to No. 34 and think it’s a good fit for me now.

44 Solomon Gustafson (junior forward, Rock Island):

I picked No. 44 because it was the number given to me when I was a kid and I never changed it.

