Town hall meeting in Adams County addressed SAFE-T Act concerns

QUINCY (WGEM) - The SAFE-T act is a criminal justice reform. Wednesday night, more than 105 people had the chance to ask state and county officials about the act at a town hall hosted by Sen. Jil Tracy and local Tri-State officials.

Officials said the act has two major aspects, changes to policing and the criminal court system, which affects how nonviolent and violent crimes are dealt with and eliminates cash bail in Illinois.

Adams County Deputy Chief Public Defender Chris Pratt said he is in favor of the act, which states no one in Illinois will be required to pay money to get out of jail after January 1, 2023.

“This law seeks to level that playing field and making about the merits of your case, rather than whether you can buy your way out of jail,” Pratt said. “Under the current law, under the current cash bond system, violent criminals who have enough funds and enough money, who are charged with aggravated battery, kidnapping, murder, all of those things, if they have enough money, they can be released. After the first of the year they will not be able to. That is an improvement in my mind.”

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said he is not in favor of the act, as he said it adds more paperwork on the city’s already strained police department and poses concerns for local law enforcement officers.

“I think if you have officers doing paperwork, then the officers aren’t driving through neighborhoods, keeping an eye out for crime, engaging with the community, and just overall being a presence in the city of Quincy and for us, yes, that’s a major concern,” Yates said. “We want our officers out on the street, we want our officers available to deal with problems. If they’re in the station, filling out reports, that’s a concern.”

Both Yates and Pratt stated the act, written as is, has flaws and causes confusion.

“There’s a lot of confusion in the statutes and as law enforcement and the State’s Attorney’s Office, as we read these laws, we can only go off the wording that’s in the bill and sometimes that wording contradicts itself,” Yates said.

“There are some issues with the way the law is written,” Pratt said. “Certainly, many laws are imperfect as written and clarifying those things, either with amendments or addendums to those laws, is a pretty regular process. There’s still hope that some of those things will be corrected before the first, if not, it’ll be a trial and error process.”

Sen. Tracy hopes changes will be made to the act come November.

