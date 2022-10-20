Warm Weekend

Meteor shower Thursday and Friday
Warm temps will be here this weekend
Warm temps will be here this weekend
By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - I warm up as well underway for the region. High temperatures Thursday were in the low 70s which outperforms most forecast temperature models. With that being said we have adjusted upward our high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. We should see temperatures this weekend near 80° both days. We will also have gusty wind out of the south gusting as high as 30 to 35 mph on Sunday. With that in mind, we did go with a weather alert just to tell everyone yes it is going to be a beautiful temperature day Sunday, but it will also be a very windy day. A cold front will push through the region Monday into Tuesday bringing in the potential for scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. At this time it does not look like any of those storms will be a severe variety. Next week will be cooler with daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

The Orionid Meteor Shower will be visible
The Orionid Meteor Shower will be visible

The Orionid Meteor Shower will see its peak Thursday and Friday night. You will need to look to the east-southeast at about 30 to 45 degrees off the horizon. You should be able to see between 10 to 20 meteors per hour. It looks as if we will have pretty good visibility with just a few clouds in the sky. In addition to that, the temperatures will be fairly pleasant in the upper 40s for most of the evening. Enjoy!

