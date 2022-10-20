Warmer temperatures start later today

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are certainly starting off very chilly as temperatures are in the 30s. Some wind chill values are in the 20s though. An area of high pressure is located along the Gulf Coast which is giving us light southwesterly winds. Wind speeds will increase a little through the day. Sustained winds will range from 5 to 15 mph but we could have some gusts up to about 22 mph. We will have another day with plenty of sunshine, besides just a few clouds later this afternoon and evening. With the southwesterly winds and sunshine, highs will be noticeably warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

Winds will continue to come out the south tonight which will keep temperatures from getting as cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s for places such as Macomb and Mount Sterling, Illinois. The rest of the Tri-States will have lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be yet another sunny day as the winds will continue to flow from the south. Due to a warmer start to the day, more sunshine and continued southerly winds tomorrow will be noticeably warmer yet again. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s.

