WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (October 18) QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Prepares To Face Top-Seeded Collinsville On Wednesday And The Hawks Of Central Lee Are Set To Hit The Post-Season Gridiron On “Football Friday Night!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High School’s soccer team faces a tough task on Wednesday when they enter the IHSA Class 3A Regional Semifinals spotlight. The 7th-seeded Blue Devil will face top-seeded Collinsville on their home turf at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. CHS checks in with a (16-3-2) slate on the season. We’ll check in with Quincy head coach Ron Bridal about the challenge ahead for the “Blue & White” on the postseason pitch.

We’ll also head north to Lee County where the Hawks of Central Lee are gearing up for a post-season playoff game on “Football Friday Night!” In case you didn’t know, 2022 marks the first time in six years that the Hawks have earned a playoff invite. At this point, CLHS head coach Chuck Banks is very upbeat regarding his team and what they’ve accomplished this season on the high school gridiron. We’ll have the latest from Southeast Iowa...

