WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (October 18) QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Prepares To Face Top-Seeded Collinsville On Wednesday And The Hawks Of Central Lee Are Set To Hit The Post-Season Gridiron On “Football Friday Night!”

IHSAA: Prep Football Playoffs Start On Friday In The Hawkeye State
Quincy High Soccer Team Will Face Top-Seeded Collinsville In Post-Season Play On Wednesday
Quincy High Soccer Team Will Face Top-Seeded Collinsville In Post-Season Play On Wednesday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High School’s soccer team faces a tough task on Wednesday when they enter the IHSA Class 3A Regional Semifinals spotlight. The 7th-seeded Blue Devil will face top-seeded Collinsville on their home turf at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. CHS checks in with a (16-3-2) slate on the season. We’ll check in with Quincy head coach Ron Bridal about the challenge ahead for the “Blue & White” on the postseason pitch.

We’ll also head north to Lee County where the Hawks of Central Lee are gearing up for a post-season playoff game on “Football Friday Night!” In case you didn’t know, 2022 marks the first time in six years that the Hawks have earned a playoff invite. At this point, CLHS head coach Chuck Banks is very upbeat regarding his team and what they’ve accomplished this season on the high school gridiron. We’ll have the latest from Southeast Iowa...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

QHS Soccer Team Prepares For Their Next Post-Season Challenge At Collinsville

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 17) John Wood Blazers Basketball Team Rolls To A (3-0) Slate On Sunday During Scrimmages On The Hardwood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Blazers Basketball Team Rolls To A (3-0) Slate On The Hardwood During Scrimmages On Sunday

Sports

John Wood Blazers Basketball Re-Cap With Coach Brad Hoyt

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 17) Hannibal Lady Pirates Host Mexico On The MSHSAA Volleyball Court

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Lady Pirates Volleyball Team Rolls Past Mexico On Senior Night

Latest News

Sports

Hannibal Lady Pirates Volleyball Team Plays Host To Mexico

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Schuette gets his kicks pulling double duty for QND soccer, football teams

Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT
|
By John Potts
Deakon Schuette was eating lunch in the Quincy Notre Dame cafeteria when he was approached by Raiders head football coach Jack Cornell.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 17) QHS Lady Blue Devils Play Host To The QND Lady Raiders On The “Crosstown Showdown” Volleyball Court

Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND vs. QHS Volleyball "Pink Night" 2022

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 17) Quincy University Quarterback Tionne Harris Selected As The Great Lakes Valley Conference Offensive Player Of The Week

Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Quarterback Tionne Harris Back In The GLVC Spotlight

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 17) Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Ready To Continue Their Post-Season Journey On The MSHSAA Dirt

Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Canton Lady Tigers Playing Well On The Postseason Dirt Once Again This Season

Sports

Canton Lady Tigers Softball Still In The Hunt For A State Crown

Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT