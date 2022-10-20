WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 18) Macomb Lady Bombers Venture To Mendon To Pay A Visit On The Lady Mustangs Of Unity On The Volleyball Court

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Macomb High volleyball team ventured from McDonough County to Mendon, Illinois tonight to face the Lady Mustangs of Unity High. UHS came out playing well on their home court at the start against MHS. The Lady Mustangs battled their way to a 25-18 win in the first frame against the visiting Lady Bombers. After that, the Lady Bombers received their “wake up call” and won the next 2 sets at UHS by the scores of 25-18 and 25-21.

Macomb def Unity 18-25, 25-18, 25-21

Unity Stats Leaders:

Kylee Barry 21 digs

Kyra Carothers 20 kills

Hayden Frankel 10 service points, 19 assists

Caroline Knox 16 assists

