WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 17) John Wood Blazers Basketball Team Rolls To A (3-0) Slate On Sunday During Scrimmages On The Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It may still be the pre-season, but the overall excitement is still sky high across the Tri-States concerning the (2022-23) John Wood Blazers basketball team. With a bevy of well-known local talent on this year’s roster from the local prep ranks, the expectations are indeed high, but at this point of the pre-season, the focus for JWCC head coach Brad Hoyt and his staff are clear. They want to make sure all is going well in regards to players successfully coordinating class schedules, conditioning programs, and just making sure that all the incoming first-year players are making a smooth transition from the prep to the college basketball landscape overall.

The Blazers are also taking part in a number of pre-season scrimmages as they prepare for the upcoming regular season. Last Sunday at the Student Activity Center, the Blazers hosted Carl Sanberg, Central Methodist, and Hannibal-LaGrange on the hardwood. The end results were quite promising for John Wood has the squad posted a (3-0) slate against the three visiting teams they faced.

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with Coach Hoyt to get his early assessment on just how the team is developing as the start of the regular-season quickly approaches.

