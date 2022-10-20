WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 18) Southeastern Lady Suns Face The Illini West Lady Chargers On The Volleyball Court In Carthage

Lady Suns Post A Big 2-0 Win Over The “Orange & Blue” On The Road
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Southeastern Lady Suns ventured to Carthage, Illinois this evening to take on the hard charging Lady Chargers of Illini West on the IHSA volleyball court. When the dust settled and the smoke cleared in this battle, the Lady Suns posted a 2-0 victory over the Lady Chargers.

The Lady Suns rolled to a 26-24, 25-12 win over Illini West. The Lady Suns finish their regular season in style and secure their 30th victory of the season against just 5 setbacks.

SE Lady Suns Leaders:

Kills: Amanda Stephens 17

Abbey McMillen 8

Summer Ramsey 6

Assists: Abigail Shaffer 23

Amanda Stephens 9

Digs: Kenzie Griswold 12

Summer Ramsey 10

Aces: Abigail Shaffer 3

Blocks: Abbey McMillen 2

