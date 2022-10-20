WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 18) Quincy Blue Devils Roll Past Rock Island On The Western Big 6 Volleyball Court In Grand Style

“Blue & White” Roll Past Ol’ Rocky In The Gem City 2-0
QHS Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Team Beats Rock Island 2-0
QHS Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Team Beats Rock Island 2-0
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

IHSA Volleyball Scoreboard

Western Big 6 Conference

Rock Island 0

QHS Blue Devils 2

WIVC

West Central 0

Brown County 2

BC Wins 25-13 / 25-18

West Hancock 0

Camp Point Central 2

CPC Lady Panthers Win 25-17 / 25-16

Southeastern 2

Illini West 0

Macomb 2

Unity 1

MHS Wins 18-25 / 25-18 / 25-21

Beardstown 0

Rushville-Industry 2

RIHS Lady Rockets Win 25-20 / 25-12

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

