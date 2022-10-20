WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 18) Quincy Blue Devils Roll Past Rock Island On The Western Big 6 Volleyball Court In Grand Style
“Blue & White” Roll Past Ol’ Rocky In The Gem City 2-0
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
IHSA Volleyball Scoreboard
Western Big 6 Conference
Rock Island 0
QHS Blue Devils 2
WIVC
West Central 0
Brown County 2
BC Wins 25-13 / 25-18
West Hancock 0
Camp Point Central 2
CPC Lady Panthers Win 25-17 / 25-16
Southeastern 2
Illini West 0
Macomb 2
Unity 1
MHS Wins 18-25 / 25-18 / 25-21
Beardstown 0
Rushville-Industry 2
RIHS Lady Rockets Win 25-20 / 25-12
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.