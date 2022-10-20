WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 19) Canton Lady Tigers Face La Plata During The MSHSAA Class 1 Softball Sectionals
CHS Lady Tigers Come Up Big At The Plate Against LHS During Post-Season Showdown On The Dirt
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
MSHSAA Class 1 Softball Sectionals
Canton 12
La Plata 0 (Final/5 Innings)
IHSA Soccer
Class 1A Mendota Sectional Semifinals
Quincy Notre Dame 9
Serena 2
QND: Leo Cann (4 Goals)
QND: Tanner Anderson (1 Goal)
Class 3A Collinsville Sectional Semifinals
(7) Quincy Blue Devils 1
(1) Collinsville 3
QHS: Carter Venvertloh (1 Goal)
