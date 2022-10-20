WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 19) Canton Lady Tigers Face La Plata During The MSHSAA Class 1 Softball Sectionals

CHS Lady Tigers Come Up Big At The Plate Against LHS During Post-Season Showdown On The Dirt
Canton Lady Tigers Take On La Plata On The MSHSAA Post-Season Dirt
Canton Lady Tigers Take On La Plata On The MSHSAA Post-Season Dirt
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

MSHSAA Class 1 Softball Sectionals

Canton 12

La Plata 0 (Final/5 Innings)

IHSA Soccer

Class 1A Mendota Sectional Semifinals

Quincy Notre Dame 9

Serena 2

QND: Leo Cann (4 Goals)

QND: Tanner Anderson (1 Goal)

Class 3A Collinsville Sectional Semifinals

(7) Quincy Blue Devils 1

(1) Collinsville 3

QHS: Carter Venvertloh (1 Goal)

