Bird flu returns to Iowa

(AKNS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The fall migration of wild birds has brought the bird flu back to Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed the first case in the state since May was found in a noncommercial flock in Dallas County. The flock had 48 birds in it.

It’s the first time bird flu has been detected in that county.

Last spring, there was a massive outbreak of the bird flu in Iowa.

Nearly 13.4 million birds were affected, including 15 commercial flocks, and four backyard flocks were detected.

While this disease is deadly in birds, human infection is rare but not impossible.

According to the CDC, It spreads through their saliva, feces and mucus.

So far, no human cases have been found.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Jones is being held in the Lincoln County Jail, while Alexis Thone is being held in the...
Louisiana, Mo., police chief faces drug charges after apparent overdose death at his home
eugene field extension
Hannibal School Board discusses calendar extension for Eugene Field Elementary
The SAFE-T act is a criminal justice reform. Wednesday night, more than 105 people had the...
Town hall meeting in Adams County addressed SAFE-T Act concerns
Todd C. Haynes Jr.
Sixth person arrested following Hannibal assault
Keokuk man sentenced to 19 years on drug and firearm charges

Latest News

Louisianna Mo. police chief to make first court appearance
Louisianna Mo. police chief to make first court appearance
Andrea Eckhardt, Iles Elementary School
Big Dream 2022 nominees
QPS Foundation Dream Big
Dream Big 2022 voting opens up
Blessing, QMG seeing more local RSV cases
Blessing, QMG seeing increase in local RSV cases