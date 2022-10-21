Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 22nd, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Kurtis Yackley
Jill Murphy
Emma Koenig
Donnie Lewis Jr.
Chuck Davidson
Lori Wharton
Joy Banks
Dorothy Jones
Jeff Buford
Rick Straley
Betsy Clark
Pam Robinson
Evalynn Crabtree
Pam Hess
Jason Moulton
Tim Williamson
Elisia Dohman
Niki Hayes
ANNIVERSARIES
John & Diann Aden
Justin & Katie Wells
Landon & Dani Neisen
JG & Cindy Winston
Greg & Alaina Tippey
Brian & Kimberly Rose
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.