Blessing, QMG seeing increase in local RSV cases

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local healthcare professionals said more people are testing positive for RSV.

A common flu virus that causes lots of mucus in the lungs and trouble breathing, it particularly affects the elderly and kids under the age of two.

Officials at Blessing Health said of the 200 people tested for respiratory illness across their facilities last week, the positivity rate for RSV was 17 percent.

Dr. Andrew Dunn said because RSV spreads like the flu, and there are a number of ways you can keep your loved ones safe.

“Washing your hands frequently,” he said. “If you’re feeling ill, you know, coughing, that sort of thing, not inappropriate to wear a mask if you’re feeling like we’re coughing.”

Dunn said he thinks the reason for the increase is that they are testing people for RSV earlier in the year.

He said RSV cases are typically mild but some cases with very young kids and the elderly with comorbidities can become severe and require hospitalization.

Those at Blessing Hospital said, as of Thursday morning, they had five children hospitalized with RSV.

Quincy Medical Group Pediatrician Dr. Dennis Go said the number of RSV patients they’re seeing right now is what they would usually see during peak season.

He said there is no vaccine or effective treatment for RSV.

“The only thing we can do for them is to watch them very closely and if their lungs get to full of mucus we hospitalize them for oxygen therapy and maybe IV fluids,” he said.

Go said it is rare for kids to die from RSV.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.