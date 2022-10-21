Donations needed for upcoming Christmas Basket Food drive in Mount Sterling

By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Brown County United Way and Two Rivers Regional Council of Brown County are hosting a food drive all day Friday for their annual Christmas Basket project and they need donations.

Organizers are asking for the following: Nonperishable items (i.e. canned foods), hygeine products, and cash/check monetary donations.

Donations can be dropped off at 212 East Main Street and to look out for a white panel van.

“It’s a great thing,” said TRRC’s community service director, Becky Pruden. “It brings the community together, the schools help out. We’re going to target 300 households this year.”

The Christmas Basket project is set to take place on Dec. 10.

Families or individuals in need should call ahead by mid-November at TRRC of Brown County 217-773-3141.

