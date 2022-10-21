Dream Big 2022 voting opens up

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Schools Foundation is asking for the public’s help deciding the 2022 Dream Big Staff Choice Award winner. This is the second year the award is being given out, having been developed last year to recognize the extraordinary efforts of local educators dealing with the uncharted territory of the pandemic and accompanying issues.

All faculty and staff of Quincy Public School District #172 were asked to nominate a peer for recognition of this award. Those with the most significant number of nominations at each of the 11 school locations are now moving on to community voting to decide this year’s Dream Big Staff Choice winner.

Contenders for the Award are as follows: Sharadan Parks, Early Childhood & Family Center; Denise Poland, Baldwin Elementary School; Erica Corriveau, Denman Elementary School; Andrea Eckhardt, Iles Elementary School; Erin Saalborn, Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School; Erin Armbruster, Rooney Elementary School; Karen Wuestenfeld, Quincy Junior High School; Max Mosley, Quincy High School; Sharon Ausmus, The Academy; Lisa Machold, QAVTC and Kim Dinkheller, Board of Education Office.

Voting is open through October 29th, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. To vote, visit the QPS Foundation website, qpsfoundation.org. The winner will be announced at the Night to Dream Big Gala, planned for Friday, November 4, at the Ambiance in Quincy.

Tickets for the Night to Dream Big Gala are on sale now. Early bird prices for tickets are $65 for individuals or $500 for a table of eight. After Oct. 24, ticket prices increase to $75 for individuals and $550 for a table of eight. A link to purchase the tickets can be found at qpsfoundation.org Tickets may also be purchased by calling the Foundation office at 217-228-7112.

Gifts to the Dream Big Campaign should be made to QPS Foundation and sent via postal mail to the Foundation office at Quincy Senior High School or online via the Foundation’s website, qpsfoundation.org. Mobile device users may donate by texting “QPSF” to 44-321. Those interested in endowment giving may contact the Foundation office at 217-228-7112 to request more information.

