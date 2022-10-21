IBEW endorses Pritzker, Stratton for re-election

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton were endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Thursday.

IBEW leaders thanked the Democrats for supporting electrical workers, union rights, and infrastructure across the state. Pritzker told IBEW members at the IBEW-NECA Technical Training Institute in Alsip that his administration has made Illinois the most pro-worker state in the country.

He stressed that Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) and Illinois Republicans are trying to ban collective bargaining. Pritzker said Illinois workers can’t take the November election for granted.

“The man who is financing his campaign, Dick Uihlein, is one of the nation’s biggest union busters,” Pritzker said. “That’s who will be telling Darren Bailey what to do if Bailey wins.”

The governor noted that he has helped labor unions by requiring project labor agreements for all state-funded projects and investing in thousands of new jobs through the data center tax incentive. Pritzker also highlighted the key role electrical workers will play in building electric vehicle charging stations and solar panels while preserving the state’s nuclear fleet.

“We’re putting IBEW members to work implementing the renewable energy infrastructure of the future,” Pritzker said.

IBEW leaders said the Pritzker administration helped secure better wages and worker protections following several “devastating” years under former Gov. Bruce Rauner.

“Their administration has worked tirelessly every day to make sure union members and their families have the resources we need to thrive,” said IBEW Local 134 Business Manager Don Finn. “In their first term, Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton have always supported union members and kept our best interests in mind, and we are proud to help send them back to Springfield.”

Stratton said supporting Illinois workers helps move Illinois forward by leading on clean energy, building new data centers, and powering homes and businesses.

“Together, we must ensure that Illinois continues to be a place where we put families first, organized labor is supported, and our shared values are protected - a place where all have access to the resources that they need to thrive,” Stratton said.

Stratton and Pritzker urged IBEW members and other supporters to vote for the Workers’ Rights Amendment on Nov. 8. The Lt. Governor said further codifying workers’ rights will continue to build upon the state’s progress. The Workers’ Rights Amendment is supported by all of the state’s major labor unions. The Illinois Chamber of Commerce and other business groups are opposed to the constitutional amendment.

“Today was a fantastic opportunity for our members to hear directly from the Governor and Lt. Governor as they reinforced their commitment to organized labor. We’ve been proud to partner with them as we build a stronger, forward-looking Illinois,” said IBEW Illinois State Conference Chair Bill Neisman. “We are grateful for all the work Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton have done to protect our rights and uplift workers.”

Bailey is endorsed by law enforcement unions but he has not received support from other labor organizations. The downstate senator told moderators during an Oct. 6 debate that labor unions should stay in their lane and “leave mom-and-pop businesses alone.” Bailey is currently on a statewide bus tour meeting with Republican supporters.

