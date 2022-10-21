Illinois GOP Secretary of State candidate visits Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The republican nominee for the Illinois Secretary of State race made a stop in Quincy Friday morning.

Representative Dan Brady, who currently represents the 105th district in the Bloomington/Normal area, attended a luncheon hosted by Illinois state senator Jil Tracy.

Brady said if he is elected, his main focus would be on modernizing the secretary of state’s office to become more efficient.

“Right now, the idea that I brought forth across the state of Illinois is the technology that could be brought to the secretary of state’s office to help reduce those lines, cut the wait times and bring the office into the 21st century,” said Brady.

He said as part of the process, he would like to work with both libraries and community colleges to help establish remote services across the state.

“I’ve talked about partnering with community colleges with the potential of having hub services at some of the more highly travelled areas where the greatest wait times truly are,” said Brady.

He said he believes his business and government experience sets him apart from his opponent.

“My experience in county government, particularly where I worked with Secretary White on organ and tissue donation issues... and also my present role as state representative where I’ve shepherded legislation for first person consent as far as having your wishes known when it comes to organ and tissue donation,” said Brady.

He said his experience working on the budget with the secretary of state’s office as a state representative would also be beneficial for the role.

Brady said he would use his experience as a state representative to work with the general assembly to reduce fees during a period of high inflation.

Brady is running against former treasurer and democratic candidate Alexi Giannoulias.

The election is Nov. 8.

Voter Information: 2022 General Election

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.