Iowa unemployment falls for first time in 6 months

Iowa's total employment fell for the first time in six months during September.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s total employment fell for the first time in six months in September.

Iowa Workforce Development said employers cut 2,400 jobs last month, but overall employment is still up over the last year.

The state is continuing economic recovery from the pandemic.

Workforce Development said 53,000 more jobs were filled over the last 12 months.

Iowa’s unemployment rate also ticked up slightly to 2.7 percent, but it’s still nearly a full percentage point lower than the national average.

