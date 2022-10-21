Last Hannibal night hike of the year coming up

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There is one last chance to join the night hike program through the Sodalis Nature Preserve in Hannibal.

The last hike takes place on Saturday and is titled, “Welcome Home, Myotis Sodalis,” named after the more than 200,000 bats that call the preserve home.

The endangered species begin their yearly hibernation in late October and will sleep through the winter months before emerging in April.

Hannibal parks and recreation interpreter guide Gale Rublee said the walk is the perfect chance to enjoy the park and see the bats before their seasonal slumber.

“I have about an hour program where I talk about how the park came to be, and about the bats, and then we go up to one of the openings, usually gate 17, and then people stand there and watch the bats coming in and out,” said Rublee.

She said the night hikes are very popular, and the park is quickly becoming a beacon for bat enthusiasts across the region.

“I have people that come from all over... sometimes from an hour drive away. Certainly, Quincy and as far as from St. Louis, so I love that this is a popular destination,” said Rublee.

She said she tells people that while Hannibal is known for Mark Twain, it is also on the map for bat lovers.

The program in total lasts about two hours and follows a two-mile paved trail.

Space is limited, with registrations held to around 20-30 people.

Anyone wanting to register should contact Mary Lynne Richards at 573-221-0154 or at mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov

You can find out more information here.

