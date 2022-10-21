Last Hannibal night hike of the year coming up

By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There is one last chance to join the night hike program through the Sodalis Nature Preserve in Hannibal.

The last hike takes place on Saturday and is titled, “Welcome Home, Myotis Sodalis,” named after the more than 200,000 bats that call the preserve home.

The endangered species begin their yearly hibernation in late October and will sleep through the winter months before emerging in April.

Hannibal parks and recreation interpreter guide Gale Rublee said the walk is the perfect chance to enjoy the park and see the bats before their seasonal slumber.

“I have about an hour program where I talk about how the park came to be, and about the bats, and then we go up to one of the openings, usually gate 17, and then people stand there and watch the bats coming in and out,” said Rublee.

She said the night hikes are very popular, and the park is quickly becoming a beacon for bat enthusiasts across the region.

“I have people that come from all over... sometimes from an hour drive away. Certainly, Quincy and as far as from St. Louis, so I love that this is a popular destination,” said Rublee.

She said she tells people that while Hannibal is known for Mark Twain, it is also on the map for bat lovers.

The program in total lasts about two hours and follows a two-mile paved trail.

Space is limited, with registrations held to around 20-30 people.

Anyone wanting to register should contact Mary Lynne Richards at 573-221-0154 or at mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov

You can find out more information here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Jones is being held in the Lincoln County Jail, while Alexis Thone is being held in the...
Louisiana, Mo., police chief faces drug charges after apparent overdose death at his home
Todd C. Haynes Jr.
Sixth person arrested following Hannibal assault
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
Deakon Schuette
Schuette gets his kicks pulling double duty for QND soccer, football teams
Hannibal City Council
Hannibal City Council creates new committee to look into city towing regulations

Latest News

Donations needed for upcoming Christmas Basket Food drive in Mount Sterling
Donations needed for upcoming Christmas Basket Food drive in Mount Sterling
Donations needed for upcoming Christmas Basket Food drive in Mount Sterling
Donations needed for upcoming Christmas Basket Food drive in Mount Sterling
The new Looking for Lincoln sign that sits outisde of the Illini Community Hospital.
Workers install 9 new Looking for Lincoln signs with collectible rubbing medallions
Workers install 9 new Looking for Lincoln signs with collectible rubbing medallions
Workers install 9 new Looking for Lincoln signs with collectible rubbing medallions
Last Hannibal night hike of the year coming up
Last Hannibal night hike of the year coming up