Louisiana Mo. police chief to make first court appearance

The police chief in Louisiana, Mo., and his girlfriend are facing felony drug charges after one of the woman’s brothers was found dead and another of her brothers apparently overdosed Tuesday night.

Pike County, Mo., Sheriff Stephen Korte reported Wednesday that an off-duty Louisiana police officer called the nonemergency line of Pike County 911 and Central Dispatch about 9:53 p.m. Tuesday to report a death at a home in the 2300 block of Kentucky Street in Louisiana. The home was that of William Jones and his girlfriend Alexis J. Thone.

Responders at the scene reportedly found Gabriel Thone, 24, brother of Alexis Thone, dead. An unidentified 21-year-old brother was found to be in respiratory distress. Responders reportedly were able to revive the second brother with naloxone, and he was taken to Pike County Memorial Hospital.

Following an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Jones and Alexis Thone were arrested about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop in Louisiana.

