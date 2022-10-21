New HLGU president shares his plan for continued success

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The newly appointed president of Hannibal-LaGrange University is sharing how he plans to keep the school moving in a good direction after they faced a financial crisis.

Back in March, HLGU announced it needed $2.2 million to stay afloat.

The new president, Dr. Robert Matz said the transitional president Dr. Rodney Harrison, the board of trustees, faculty and donations from the community helped them get back on track.

Matz said he wants to communicate better with city leaders and community stakeholders throughout their strategic planning process to ensure it does not happen again.

“It’s going to be having more listening sessions, more times to visit, and how I shared at the beginning here we had over 30 community leaders here on campus very recently, and we will be having fire up meetings with them in the weeks ahead,” Matz said.

Matz said they recently met with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council and the Chamber of Commerce.

He said the university has a balanced budget.

