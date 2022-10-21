‘Oh my God’: Woman survives bison attack at state park

A woman says she survived a bison attack while visiting a state park in Texas. (Source: REBECCA CLARK, VIRALHOG, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUITAQUE, Texas (CNN) - A Texas woman is recovering after surviving being gored by a bison.

Rebecca Clark shared a video on social media of the incident. She said she posted the video in hopes of educating others.

Clark said she was on a hike earlier this month in Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway in Briscoe County when she came upon several bison.

According to Clark, she tried to walk past them slowly, but one of them charged her. As she ran, a bison gored her and knocked her into a thorny mesquite bush.

Clark can be heard saying in the video, “Oh my God,” while attempting to escape the animal.

The woman said she texted her son and friends for help as authorities responded and rescued her.

According to an incident report, Clark suffered about a 3-inch puncture wound on her back. She said she is healing from her injuries and plans to continue hiking.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reminded visitors to give bison plenty of space by staying at least 50 yards away.

Officials urged hikers to leave the area if they notice animals changing their behavior.

