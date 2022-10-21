Pike County Government aggressively searches for new firm to fulfill 2021-22 audit after getting dropped from WIPFLI

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Concern is growing for Pike County’s funding after it was placed on a “Do Not Pay” list for not getting an audit report in on time.

Pike County officials are rushing to find a new auditing firm after the firm they were working with, WIPFLI dropped the county from their three-year contract.

WIPFLI did complete the 2020 audit. However, two weeks ago, the company informed Pike County officials that they would no longer fulfill the 2022 audit. Then, last Wednesday, WIPFLI dropped the county from fulfilling the 2021 audit.

This puts department heads on a trajectory to lose state funding.

“We still have a considerable amount of unencumbered ARPA funds,” said Pike County chairman Jim Sheppard. “And we can use those for a temporary ‘no interest loan’ to cover this. It would not affect our operation.”

Sheppard said he and other county officials have been calling around about 60 auditing firms in the last week. He said as long as they have proper credentials the county cannot afford to be picky on which firm they hire since many are faced with staffing shortages.

WGEM news called and left a voicemail on 10/19/2022 to a WIPFLI representative who was working directly with Pike County. They did not return the call.

