Police suspect road rage in Broadway traffic shooting

Police suspect road rage incident in Broadway traffic shooting(Pixabay)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department reported Friday after an investigation into an incident involving a car getting hit by gunfire on Broadway, they think that a road rage incident happened prior to the shooting.

The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. on Oct. 16 near 33rd and Broadway.

Police said the road rage happened between the suspect and victim prior to the shooting. After the incident, the suspect drove next to the victim’s vehicle and fired one round.

On Sunday police told WGEM News that the vehicle was struck by a bullet, apparently hitting the gas tank, causing fuel to leak on the pavement.

Detectives worked to get video surveillance from different locations to attempt to identify the suspect vehicle.

If anyone has information about this incident contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.

